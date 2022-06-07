US Crypto Bill leaked? What are the contents? What do experts say?

It seems like the US crypto law has been leaked and the alleged original document has been making rounds on social media. On Monday evening, a batch of documents with the watermark 'EMBARGOED' began making the rounds on social media. There were many claims that it is the original 600+ page US Crypto Bill. Business Today was unable to independently verify the authenticity of the document.

The documents however seemed to shed light on some regulatory clarity about various aspects of crypto transactions and their treatment.

The document stated that DAOs, exchanges, and stablecoin providers would need to register as legal companies. Moreover, it also highlighted that they would be penalised otherwise.

Furthermore, the document also clarified the status of several crypto securities and provides explicit regulations about them. A large number of assets have been reclassified as commodities in the alleged original document leaked on the internet.

An interesting point that stood out in those documents was that if an underlying asset has any debt, equity, profit revenue, or dividend, it would no longer be labeled as a digital asset commodity.

The apparently leaked documents also seem to highlight that the transparency laws around crypto businesses have been strengthened making it practically impossible for anonymous crypto businesses to prosper in the United States.

Separate restrictions regarding cryptocurrency exchanges were also established in the documents. Increases in compliance expenses are proposed. It is worth noting that investors may inadvertently be forced to shoulder the cost, as exchanges may attempt to recuperate it through higher fees.

Additionally, the bankruptcy definitions have been modified. According to the bill, deposited assets would be restored to users and not liquidated.

The crypto community had a lot to say about this. Billy Markus, founder of Dogecoin who goes by the name Shibetoshi Nakamoto said in a tweet: