Hours ahead of US blockade of Strait of Hormuz; how many Indian oil tankers are stuck in the strait?

The United States is set to begin enforcing a naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, targeting Iranian ports.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has announced it will begin implementing the blockade from 10 a.m. ET (7:30 pm in India) on April 13, covering all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports.

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Ahead of the blockade, government officials informed on Monday that at least 15 Indian-flagged vessels remained stranded in the Strait of Hormuz.

The officials said efforts are underway to bring back the vessels. "In coordination with MEA, we are trying our best to bring our vessels back as soon as possible," said Mukesh Mangal, Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

"A total of 15 Indian flagged vessels are still in the Strait of Hormuz (SoH). Last two vessels that crossed the SoH, which I can tell, Green Asha & Jag Vikram, Green Asha crossed on 5th April and has already reached JNPT Mumbai, and Jag Vikram has crossed the SoH on April 11th and is expected to reach India on April 14th," he added.

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He said oil companies usually procure crude using both Indian-flagged and foreign-flagged vessels.

The US CENTCOM has said the blockade would be "enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including those along the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman."

It added that US forces would not impede freedom of navigation for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports.

The Strait of Hormuz is a key route for global energy supplies, and any disruption has implications for oil-importing countries such as India.