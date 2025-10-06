Bitcoin hits all-time high, surges 100% in a year; is it headed towards $150,000 mark?

Bitcoin hit $125,000-mark on Sunday as the world's oldest cryptocurrency scaled its all-time high of $125,245.57 over the weekend. Bitcoin's previous record was $124,480, hit in mid-August 2025. In Indian currency, Bitcoin topped to Rs 1.15 crore mark on the previous day and currently is trading around Rs 1.10 crore on Monday.

The latest rally in Bitcoin is largely fueled with investors increasingly turning to alternative assets as a store of value as the US government shutdown frayed nerves. Beside this, the digital token has remained buoyed by friendlier regulations from US President Donald Trump's administration and strong demand from institutional investors.

Factors like weak dollar strength, massive downward revisions of US jobs numbers, and the US government shutdown have created a bullish environment for safe-haven assets like gold and crypto. This setup also drove strong institutional demand for Bitcoin, with spot Bitcoin ETFs seeing over $3.25 billion in inflows, said Edul Patel, CEO at Mudrex.

"The total Bitcoin balance on centralized exchanges fell to a six-year low of just 2.83 million BTC. This scarcity increased buy-side pressure, adding to the momentum. Currently stabilizing at $124,100, a sustained momentum could push BTC towards $140,000 in the coming weeks, while forming a strong support at $117,300," he said.

Bitcoin has surged nearly 13 per cent on the last 7 days, while its has doubled its value in the last one year. In the Indian currency, Bitcoin has zoomed 115 per cent in the last one year, while its return in the last six-months period stood close to 50 per cent. The 14-year old crypto asset has surged nearly 40 per cent in the year 2025 so far.

According to the data from Coinmarketcap, Bitcoin's total market capitalization stood marginally shy of $2.5 trillion mark as of its all time high. Its current mcap stood at $2.47 trillion while volumes surged 6.39 per cent as Bitcoins worth $59.13 billion exchanged hands in last 24 hours.

Nigel Green, CEO at DeVere Group, a global financial advisory predicts the Bitcoin will climb to $150,000 before the end of the year, supported by a weaker dollar, sustained institutional inflows, and political backing from Washington. He believes that Bitcoin’s momentum is unlikely to fade soon.

“Bitcoin is no longer a speculative corner of the market; it’s being treated as a legitimate macro instrument. Institutional capital, treasury allocations, and sovereign interest are reshaping the market’s depth and maturity. Every time the dollar softens or government data is delayed, the market is reminded of the value of decentralised, borderless assets, added Green.

The total market capitalization of entire crypto market stood at $4.25 billion, with volumes rising 8.48 per cent to $166.5 billion. Besides Bitcion, Ethereum was comfortable near $4,600, while XRP was seen at $3. Select lesser-known tokens inclduing Zcash and Double Zero posted up to 160 per cent gains in the last one week, while Ethereum, BNB, Dogecoin were up 12-20 per cent.

Inflation pressures is rising, sovereign debt burdens are expanding, and central banks are expanding balance sheets. On top of this, the yield curves are seen to be flattening. Liquidity is again being pushed into risk assets and Bitcoin is now squarely part of that institutional conversation, said Vikram Subburaj, CEO at Giottus.

"But we now know that Bitcoin offers a much higher beta, greater liquidity, and far more optionality for growth. In short, the ongoing BTC rally is not a speculative blip. It is a re-rating of how markets perceive the role of digital assets in the evolving monetary ecosystem," he said.