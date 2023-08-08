Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin above $29,000; Ethereum holds $1,850; Shiba Inu & Dogecoin fall up 3%

Bitcoin traded flat, while other top crypto tokens were mostly down on Tuesday. Crypto options traders are betting against price turbulence, and BTC is unlikely to get a bullish catalyst. Traders are awaiting key inflation data from the US due later in the week, which will give trends for the future.



Bitcoin had mild gains compared to the previous day as the largest crypto token remained above 29,000-mark. However, its largest peer, Ethereum was trading lower, falling about half a per cent but did not breach $1,800-levels. Price action in the major altcoins was on the downside in the early hours.



The crypto market continues to be range-bound. The crypto fear and greed index, however, has jumped 5 points and continues to remain in the neutral zone with a score of 54/100. BTC continues to see another day of flat price action trading in a small range while other major altcoins continue to book small losses, said Shubham Hudda, Senior Manager, CoinSwitch Markets Desk.



"One of the significant moves in the past few days has been that of the Ethereum-based layer 2 solution, Optimism, which has seen positive price action for 5 continuous weeks and is up 50 per cent in this duration. Optimism has been rising mostly because Coinbase’s own layer 2 solution BASE is also based on the open-source OP stack," he said.



Barring a few exceptions, all top crypto tokens were trading lower on Monday. Shiba Inu plunged more than 3 per cent, while Dogecoin and Polygon were down 2 per cent each. Polkadot, Cardano and Litecoin shed over a per cent each. Among the gainers, Bitcoin Cash gained more than 2 per cent.



The global cryptocurrency market cap was trading slightly lower, falling up to $1.16 trillion-mark as it fell less than half-a-per cent in the last 24 hours. However, the total trading volumes surged about 50 per cent to $32.37 billion.



Image: Crypto-chart-price



Tech View by WazirX Trade Desk

HIGH Token (Highstreet) is a native token of a decentralized commerce-centric play-to-earn metaverse built with virtual reality (VR) support. Apart from realizing a two-way currency flow within physical and virtual worlds, Highstreet (HIGH) introduces a market where in-game items can be redeemed for real-life products.



Image: Chart-High



HIGH/USDT has surged by over 50 per cent in the last 3 weeks closing in green consecutively for the same period. The weekly trend for HIGH has just broken out of the descending triangle pattern with a build-up of buying volumes . The next resistance is expected at $1.63 and an immediate support is expected at $1.33 levels.





(Views and recommendations given in this section are the analysts' own and do not represent those of Business Today. Please consult your financial adviser before taking any position in the asset/s mentioned.)