Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin stays below $26,500; Ethereum regains $1,800; Polygon up 4%

Bitcoin rose on Friday, but a few altcoins were down. The crypto traders continued to to track negotiations about the US debt ceiling. US lawmakers reported progress in the discussions, although whether they and the Biden Administration reach an agreement remains uncertain.



Bitcoin was back in green on Friday as the largest crypto token gained more than a per cent but remained below $26,500-mark. However, its largest peer, Ethereum, jumped about 2 per cent to regain the $1,800-levels. Price action in the altcoin was mixed during the early trade.



Crypto markets have traded sideways in the last 24 hours. The slight increase could be attributed to positive weekly unemployment data in the US. The crypto fear and greed index fell by 2 points since yesterday, but remains in the neutral zone with 49 points, said Parth Chaturvedi, Investments Lead, CoinSwitch Ventures.



"In other news, OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman’s crypto project Worldcoin—a decentralized open-source protocol—has raised $115 million dollars in a Series C funding round. Such fundings are uncommon when institutional fundings have declined during a bear market phase," he said.



Top crypto tokens were trading mixed on Friday. Among the gainers, Polygon rose 4 per cent, followed by Litecoin's 3 per cent gains. Avalanche, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu were up about a per cent each. XRP topped among the losers, with a per cent fall, while Cardano was down a per cent.



The global cryptocurrency market cap was trading higher, rising up to $1.11 trillion-mark as it dropped as much as 3 per cent in the last 24 hours. However, the total trading volumes tanled about 26 per cent to $28 billion.



The leading crypto had been maintaining a steady position, but recently slipped below its crucial support level of $26,500. The uncertain macroeconomic climate has contributed to a decline in the crypto market, fueled by concerns surrounding inflation, crypto regulations, and the ongoing debt ceiling stalemate, said CoinDCX Research Team.



"In a positive turn of events, Bitcoin's sell-side risk ratio has reached an all-time low. This development indicates that investors have shown reluctance to sell their Bitcoins within the current price range, regardless of whether it would result in profit or loss," he added.



Image: Crypto-chart-price



Tech View by Giottus Crypto Platform

Ethereum (ETH) has experienced a notable breakdown this week, breaching the 200-day moving average. This breach of support signifies strong selling pressure and a possible return to $1,750 level though it is holding above $1,800 currently.



Chart-ETH



The RSI, at 43.2, also had a sharp fall reflecting selling pressure in the market. If ETH is unable to break through the $1,850 barrier, the price may continue to dip. The most recent low ($1,775) serves as an early support level, with $1,735 providing the next line of defence.



Major Levels

Support: $1,775, $1,735

Resistance: $1,850, $1,900





(Views and recommendations given in this section are the analysts' own and do not represent those of Business Today. Please consult your financial adviser before taking any position in the asset/s mentioned.)