Dogecoin, XRP, Polkadot gain while major cryptocurrencies slip

Cryptocurrency markets have remained in the red again on Tuesday. The global market cap is down by 0.53 per cent over the last 24 hours and is at $1.15 trillion as of 6:45 AM IST, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin is trading at $24,006 and is down 0.82 per cent. Ethereum’s Ether token showed a downtrend of 0.79 per cent. The cryptocurrency is trading at $1,892.

USDT Tether, a stablecoin, showed 0.01 per cent negative change in its value over the last 24 hours. The stablecoin is trading at its peg of $1.

The USDC stablecoin also showed 0.01 per cent negative change and is trading at $1.

BNB token of Binance Smart Chain slipped 1.07 per cent over the last 24 hours, while XRP Ripple gained 3.86 per cent.

Cardano's ADA token slid 0.69 per cent. Solana slipped by 0.97 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Binance’s stablecoin rose 0.01 per cent while memecoin Doge rallied a whopping 8.02 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Polkadot gained 0.73 per cent and Shiba Inu rose by 2.49 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Avalanche's AVAX is down 1.89 per cent and Polkadot blockchain network's DOT token slipped 2.44 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Polygon network's MATIC token slipped 1.53 per cent. Stablecoin DAI fell 0.02 per cent.

Overall, majority top cryptocurrencies slipped from their positions over the last 24 hours while a few like Dogecoin, XRP Ripple, Polkadot and others gained. The global market cap has remained steady over the $1 trillion mark.

