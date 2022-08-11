ED 'freezes' Rs 370 crore worth assets of Vauld; crypto exchange denies

The Enforcement Directorate of India has frozen assets worth Rs 370 crore belonging to cryptocurrency exchange Vauld on Thursday, sources said.

Vauld crypto exchange is already going through financial strain as the exchange halted all withdrawals and deposits on the platform last month.

This development comes days after ED froze nearly Rs 65 crores worth bank assets belonging to cryptocurrency exchange WazirX's director Sameer Mhatre in connection with a money laundering investigation.

Business Today reached out to Vauld for a comment.

In response, the exchange said, "We have no information about this. We humbly request you to rely on updates shared by Vauld. Kindly request your patience and support while we investigate this matter."

