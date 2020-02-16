8 of top 10 firms add over Rs 1 trillion in m-cap; RIL biggest gainer

Eight of the 10 most valued domestic companies together added Rs 1.09 trillion in market capitalisation last week, with Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) taking the biggest position.

Only HDFC Bank and HDFC from the top-10 pack suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.

RIL valuation zoomed Rs 33,534.56 crore to 9.42 lakh crore, the most among the frontline entities.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) jumped Rs 20,619.84 crore to Rs 4.88 lakh crore and that of TCS climbed Rs 17,673.73 crore to reach Rs 8.19 lakh crore.

The market cap of Bharti Airtel advanced Rs 13,911.68 crore to Rs 3.08 lakh crore and that of Bajaj Finance rose by Rs 8,014.92 crore to Rs 2.87 lakh crore.

ICICI Bank 's valuation went up by Rs 6,138.65 to Rs 3.53 lakh crore and those of Kotak Mahindra Bank also advanced Rs 5,666.73 crore to reach Rs 3.21 lakh crore.

Infosys added Rs 3,832.8 crore to its m-cap to stand at Rs 3.34 lakh crore.

In contrast, the m-cap of HDFC Bank dropped Rs 12,409.1 crore to Rs 6.67 lakh crore and that of HDFC tumbled by Rs 777.55 crore to Rs 4.15 lakh crore.

In the top-10 ranking, RIL was placed at the number one position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance.Last week, the Sensex climbed 115.89 points or 0.28%.