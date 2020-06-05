Aditya Birla Capital FY20 profit rises to Rs 920 crore; active customer base grows to 2 crore

Aditya Birla Capital on Friday posted a 5.6 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 920 crore in FY20 as against Rs 871 crore in FY19. The consolidated revenue recorded a 9 per cent on year surge at Rs 18,028 crore in fiscal year 2019-20, Aditya Birla Capital said in an exchange filing.

Aditya Birla Capital posted a 44.4 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit at Rs 143.67 crore in the fourth quarter of FY20 against Rs 258.40 in FY19. However, revenue grew to Rs 5,122 crore in the quarter under review. The company said that it has raised over Rs 15,000 crore of long-term funds during the year.

The overall asset under management (AUM) across asset management, life insurance and health insurance was over Rs 3,00,000 crore. The overall lending book (NBFC and Housing Finance) stood at just under Rs 60,000 crore.

The gross premium (across Life and Health Insurance) grew to Rs 8,882 crore. The company raised Rs 2,100 crore of equity capital in September 2019 through a preferential allotment to the promoter or promoter group and marquee investors. The active customer base grew to nearly 20 million (2 crore), the company said.

Meanwhile,Aditya Birla Capital has allotted 39,587 equity shares under employee stock ownership plan (ESOP). With this, the paid-up equity share capital of the company has increased from Rs 24,13,78,21,580 to Rs 24,13,82,17,450. Aditya Birla Capital provides end to end financial solutions for customer's money needs.

Also read: Coronavirus crisis: Cash-strapped Finance Ministry says no new schemes till March 2021

Also read: Biocon's founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw named 'Entrepreneur Of The Year'