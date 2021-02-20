Air India plane suffers minor mishap at Vijayawada Airport; passengers safe

A major accident was averted on Saturday after an Air India flight suffered a minor mishap while landing at the Vijayawada International Airport in Andhra Pradesh. An Air India Express flight lost control and hit an electric pole while landing at the airport. However, no injuries were reported and all passengers on board the flight were safe.

The mishap took place at the Vijayawada International Airport in Gannavaram around 4.50 pm.

Initial reports suggest that one of the wings of Air India flight rammed into to an electric pole adjacent to the runway at Gannavaram airport, while heading towards bay number 5. Air India staff and technical personnel rushed to the spot to attend the flight.

According to Airport Director G Madhusudhan Rao, all 64 passengers on board the flight and the crew are safe. Of the 64 passengers, 19 were scheduled to de-board at the Vijayawada International Airport.

"An Air India Express flight hits an electric pole while landing at Vijayawada International Airport in Gannavaram. All 64 passengers on board the flight and the crew are safe," news agency ANI quoted Airport Director G Madhusudan Rao as saying.

"While the flight proceeded from runway to bay number 5, the captain followed leading margin (yellow) line instead of the central yellow line. A result, the flight's right wing hit the high mask lights poll and the poll fell down. The flight's right wing got minor damage. Passengers and crew are all safe. Air India staff and technical personnel are attending the flight," a source told India Today TV.