Amazon registers 40% YoY growth in fashion category in FY21

E-commerce giant Amazon reported 40 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in its fashion category in the financial year 2020-21. The firm stated that the fashion industry had "re-strategised" amid COVID-19 curfews and lockdowns that pushed customers towards ordering products online. Amazon added that 65 per cent of overall demand emerged from tier 2, 3, and 4 regions.

"Fashion and beauty are among the largest categories for Amazon in India and also the fastest growing category in terms of acquiring new customers for Amazon India as one out of every three new customers starts her shopping journey with Amazon Fashion," Saurabh Srivastava, director and head, Amazon Fashion India, told Mint.

Srivastava added that the fashion sector had to re-strategize amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. He stated that the future of fashion is expected to be more flexible. "From not restricting themselves to specific seasons to preferring comfort along with style and showing an inclination towards sustainable and eco-friendly fashion, consumers are making conscious changes to their shopping habits," Srivastava explained.

Due to COVID-19 induced lockdown and other curbs, the apparel sector suffered significantly as stores were shut. Many retailers moved online in order to sell their stock. During the pandemic consumer demand also shifted as more and more people bought casual wear online. As a result of these factors, online sales increased greatly.

Overall order volumes in the fashion category increased by 45% in FY21. This included orders across marketplaces as well as brand websites, according to a recent report on the online fashion market by Unicommerce.

The report added that in the country's smaller cities, online shopping was gaining prominence. It further mentioned that 118% volume growth had come from tier-2 cities, 192% from tier-3 cities of India.

Amazon has reported similar trends for the fashion category. The firm reported increased penetration and coverage of online shopping in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. "The top cities include Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Kanchipuram, Gurgaon, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow among others," said Srivastava.

Also Read: Flipkart, Amazon challenge Karnataka HC order on antitrust probe

Also Read: Karnataka HC rejects Amazon, Flipkart plea to quash antitrust investigation