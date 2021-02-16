Business Today
Loading...

APL Apollo Tubes promoter offloads company shares worth Rs 289 crore

As per bulk deal data available on BSE, 30 lakh shares of APL Apollo Tubes were sold by APL Infrastructure at an average price of Rs 965.15 apiece. This took the total deal value to Rs 289.54 crore

twitter-logoPTI | February 16, 2021 | Updated 22:28 IST
As per bulk deal data available on BSE, 30 lakh shares of APL Apollo Tubes were sold by APL Infrastructure at an average price of Rs 965.15 apiece. This took the total deal value to Rs 289.54 crore
Representational Image

APL Infrastructure Pvt Ltd on Tuesday offloaded 30 lakh shares of APL Apollo Tubes worth a little over Rs 289 crore through an open market transaction.

As per bulk deal data available on BSE, 30 lakh shares of APL Apollo Tubes were sold by APL Infrastructure at an average price of Rs 965.15 apiece. This took the total deal value to Rs 289.54 crore.

In a separate transaction, 8.59 lakh shares of APL Apollo were purchased by Smallcap World Fund Inc at an average price of Rs 965 per scrip.

According to the company's latest shareholding pattern, APL Infrastructure held 34.86 per cent stake in APL Apollo Tubes as a promoter.

On Tuesday, shares of APL Apollo settled 2.17 per cent lower at Rs 956.25 apiece on the BSE.

Also Read: Apollo Hospitals Q3 profit rises 49% to Rs 134 crore

  • Print
  • COMMENT
Tags: APL Infrastructure Pvt Ltd | Apollo Tubes | BSE | Smallcap World Fund Inc
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close