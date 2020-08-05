Business Today
Loading...

Apple denies reports; says no interest in buying TikTok

Microsoft Corp is currently negotiating a deal to acquire the popular short-video app, with a 45-day deadline imposed by President Donald Trump's administration

twitter-logoReuters | August 5, 2020 | Updated 14:30 IST
Apple denies reports; says no interest in buying TikTok

Apple Inc has no interest in acquiring TikTok, the company said on Tuesday, denying a report by news website Axios from earlier in the day.

Axios, citing sources outside Apple, earlier reported the iPhone maker has expressed interest in buying the ByteDance-owned firm.

Microsoft Corp is currently negotiating a deal to acquire the popular short-video app, with a 45-day deadline imposed by President Donald Trump's administration.

Last week, Trump said he was planning to ban TikTok amid concerns its Chinese ownership represents a national security risk because of the personal data it handles.

Also read: Donald Trump's demand for US cut in Microsoft-TikTok deal is unprecedented

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: Apple Inc | Apple to purchase TikTok | TikTok app | TikTok US | TikTok app US | TikTok ban | TikTok ban US | TikTok Chinese app | TikTok banned | Microsoft-TikTok deal
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close