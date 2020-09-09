Bela Bajaria to lead Netflix Global TV; Cindy Holland to exit

American streaming service Netflix announced a major leadership change on Wednesday, promoting Bela Bajaria as vice president of global television division. In a surprising move, Cindy Holland, vice president of original content, has decided to exit the company after 18 years of service. Scott Stuber will continue as head of original films.

The leadership change was announced after chief content officer Ted Sarandos was named co-chief executive along with Reed Hastings in July this year. This is being seen as part of the company's strategy to simplify the structure of the streamer's film and TV team.

Bajaria, who is also the winner of the Miss India LA and Miss India USA crowns in 1991, joined Netflix in 2016. The Indian American joined Netflix from Universal Media Studios where she served as executive vice president. Before Universal Media Studios, she was associated with CBS Showtime as senior vice president of cable programming for CBS TV Studios and senior vice president of movies and miniseries for CBS network.

Bajaria, who earlier served as VP-local language originals, will now oversee English and local language original series, scripted and unscripted, series and limited series.

Previously, original programming at Netflix was headed by Cindy Holland who played an instrumental role in the company's move to original content. An 18-year Netflix veteran, Holland was leading the English language TV team as VP of original content.

In the first quarter of 2020, Netflix added 15.8 million subscribers, registering a year-on-year growth of 22 per cent, against quarterly revenue of $5.77 billion. Founded in 1997 before it became a streaming giant that it is today, Netflix was a DVD rental firm competing with the neighbourhood video rental stores. Now, the US-based firm has evolved into a $130 billion streaming and production company with a long list of award winning TV shows and movies.

By Chitranjan Kumar

