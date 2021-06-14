'Blatantly erroneous': Adani group on report of NSDL freezing 3 FPI accounts

After a report on the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) freezing accounts of three foreign funds holding shares in Adani Group companies, the group has termed it "blatantly erroneous" and that it is "done to deliberately mislead the investing community".

"We regret to mention that these reports are blatantly erroneous and is done to deliberately mislead the investing community. This is causing irreparable loss of economic value to the investors at large and reputation of the group," the Adani group told the stock exchanges today.

Adani Enterprises share tumbled 25 per cent today, the most, among Adani Group stocks, after National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) freezed the accounts of three foreign funds owning over Rs 43,500 crore worth of shares in four Adani Group companies. The three foreign funds are Albula Investment Fund, Cresta Fund and APMS Investment Fund.

These three funds collectively owned about 2.1 per cent to 8.91 per cent stake in five Adani group companies as of March 31, 2021. The value of their stakes in these companies -- Adani Power, Adani Enterprises, Adani Green, Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas Ltd -- had surged 10 times since March 2020 to $7.78 billion today, reported Reuters.

Meanwhile, Adani group added that "with respect to the status of the Demat Account of the aforesaid funds and have their written confirmation vide its e-mail dated 14th June, 2021, clarifying that the Demat Account in which the aforesaid funds hold the shares of the Company are not frozen."

Share of Adani Enterprises lost 25% to Rs 1,201 against previous close of Rs 1,601.45 on BSE. The stock of the Adani Group's flagship firm opened with a loss of 10% at Rs 1,441.35 today. However, the share trades higher than 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day and 20 day moving averages. The share has zoomed 830% in one year and risen 196% since the beginning of this year. In a month, the stock has gained 16.22%. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 1.56 lakh crore on BSE. Other Adani Group stocks such as Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone plummeted 18.75 per cent to Rs 681.50 on the BSE today.

Meanwhile, the huge stock crash has led to a fall of over 10 per cent in the company market cap, wiping out about Rs 1.03 lakh crore from the market. Adani group's market cap stood at Rs 9.5 lakh crore on Friday.

