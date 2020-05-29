BREAKING: Capgemini's top executive Thierry Delaporte is new Wipro CEO

Wipro Limited has appointed Thierry Delaporte as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the company, effective July 6, 2020. Notably, Abidali Neemuchwala will relinquish his position as CEO and MD on June 1. Till Delaporte joins the company, Rishad Premji will oversee the company's operations.

Until recently, Thierry Delaporte was the Chief Operating Officer of Capgemini Group and a member of its Group Executive Board. During his twenty-five year career with Capgemini, he held several leadership roles including that of Chief Executive Officer of the Global Financial Services Strategic Business Unit, and head of all global service lines. He also oversaw Capgemini's India operations, and led the group's transformation agenda, conceptualising and driving several strategic programmes across various business units.

"l am delighted to welcome Thierry as CEO and Managing Director of the company. Thierry has an exceptional leadership track record, strong international exposure, deep strategic expertise, a unique ability to forge long-standing client relationships, and proven experience of driving transformation and managing technological disruption. We believe that Thierry is the right person to lead Wipro in its next phase of growth," said Rishad Premji, Chairman, Wipro Limited.

He also thanked Abid for all that he has done for Wipro and for making this transition as smooth and seamless as possible despite his commitments."

Thierry Delaporte said, "l am deeply honoured to be invited to lead Wipro, an extraordinary company and an exemplary corporate citizen with a deep technology heritage built on a strong foundation of values. I look forward to working closely with Rishad, the Board, senior leadership and the hugely talented employees of Wipro to turn a new chapter of growth and build a better tomorrow for all our stakeholders."

Delaporte will be based in Paris and report to Chairman Rishad Premji. Thierry has a Bachelor's degree in Economy and Finance from Sciences Po Paris and a Masters in Law from Sorbonne University. He is also the co-founder and President of the not-for-profit organisation Life Project 4 Youth.

Meanwhile, the shares of Wipro Ltd were trading 1.3% points higher at the day's high of Rs 202 on the BSE today.

