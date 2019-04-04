BSNL CMD junks reports on layoff; says turnaround plan includes 4G spectrum allotment, VRS offer

Denying media reports of likely layoff of around 54,000 employees and lowering the retirement age of its workforce, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) CMD Anupam Shrivastava refuted any such move at the state-owned telecom provider.

Srivastava in a tweet late Wednesday clarified that the company's turnaround being devised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the BSNL board included decisions such as 4G spectrum allotment and lucrative Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) offer to employees willing to opt for the same, and that the otherwise reports did not hold any veracity.

"Turnaround of #BSNL being devised by @DoT_India & @BSNLCorporate includes allotment of 4G spectrum & offering lucrative VRS to willing staff. Reduction of retirement age or laying off employees is not at all being considered. BSNL denies any such media appearances in this regard." Srivastava elucidated in his tweet.

Deccan Herald had Wednesday reported that the BSNL board approved the proposal to layoff over 54,000 employees as a part of a retrenchment plan, the final call on which was likely to be taken after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The report also said the teleco's board had given a green signal to three of 10 suggestions put forth by an expert government panel set up by the Centre, which included reduction in retirement age from the existing 60 years to 58 years, VRS for all employees aged 50 years and above, and fast-tracking allocation of 4G spectrums to BSNL.

The panel set up by the Central government in its bid to turn around the fortunes of the ailing telecom company includes Professor Rekha Jain (co-ordinator), Professor Vishal Gupta and Professor Ajay Pandey - all professors at Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIM-A).

