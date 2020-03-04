CBI to investigate Barak Valley coal scam case in Assam

The CBI has taken over investigation into the Barak Valley coal scam case related to alleged tax evasion in transportation of coal through Meghalaya by bribing officials in Assam, officials said on Wednesday.

The case was recommended for a CBI probe by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in 2018 which was routed to the agency by the Centre on February 20 this year.

After receiving the reference, the CBI re-registered the FIR of Karimganj police station against Abdul Ahad Chaudhury who had allegedly cheated a buyer of Rs six lakh on the assurance of giving him coal, they said.