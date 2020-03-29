Coronavirus fund: JSW Group commits Rs 100 crore; employees to contribute a day's salary

JSW Group has committed Rs 100 crore to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) to fight the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis in the country.

Sajjan Jindal, Chairman, JSW Group, said that the group was continuously evaluating the situation and was committed to assist the government in all ways possible to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

"These immediate contributions are what we see is the need of the hour, and we have earmarked further monetary and non-monetary contributions so as to dynamically respond to all societal requirements in future," Jindal said.

Additionally, each employee of JSW Group has also committed a minimum of a one-day's salary as a donation to the PM-CARES Fund. Many employees are also offering more than their one-day salary as a contribution. The JSW Group will contribute generously to PM-Cares Fund, the company said.

A part of the commitment fund has also been allocated to source and import ventilators for healthcare facilities across the country and to fund testing kits and personal protective equipment like masks and gloves for healthcare workers, the company added.

Communities around the JSW Group facilities would also be provided with essential dietary requirements and staples. The company also plans to convert several of its facilities across JSW Group locations into Isolation wards, limiting the stress on community hospitals, it added.

