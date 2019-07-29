Flipkart opens first offline space; 1,800 sq ft experience centre launched in Bengaluru

Flipkart has made its first move into the offline space by opening an experience store in Bengaluru. The company's first Furniture Experience Centre is spread across nearly 1,800 sq ft and would offer a touch and feel experience to the customers in the fast-evolving online furniture market, as mentioned by the company in a statement.

According to the company, this is a step towards helping customers understand the vast selection of furniture offered by Flipkart and increase awareness around the seamless buying and installation experience it offers.

Flipkart Vice-President (Furniture, Electronics and Private Label) Adarsh Menon said, "As a customer-focused organisation, we understand the requirements of customers and hence 'FurniSure'. The idea behind the FurniSure Experience Zone is to allow customers to explore Flipkart Furniture's offerings in a new and innovative fashion."

Flipkart is also working with Google to enhance customers' overall viewing experience at these FurniSure Experience Centres through integration with Google Lens.

Visitors at the experience centre can use their smartphone to scan the Flipkart Furniture icon at the experience centres, which will then route them to the platform's furniture page, allowing them to explore the product catalogue along with their various features.

(With PTI inputs)

