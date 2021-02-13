Glenmark Q3 results: Net profit rises by 30% to Rs 248 crore

Drug firm Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Friday reported a 30.04 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 248.17 crore for the quarter ended December 2020, mainly on account of robust sales in India and growth in the API segment. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 190.83 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue of the company stood at Rs 2,786.76 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 2,735.56 crore crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

"Our India business continued to grow at a healthy pace in the third quarter, consistently outperforming industry growth. The US business rebounded well and we expect the business to gradually build sales momentum," Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Chairman and MD Glenn Saldanha said.

This quarter, "the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) business once again performed well and we expect this business to grow in the next few years. We also expect the European and the emerging markets business to gain traction in the coming few quarters", he added.

Sales from the formulation business in India for the third quarter of FY 2020-21 was at Rs 882.11 crore as against Rs 788.83 crore in the previous corresponding quarter, the filing said.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA registered revenue from sale of finished dosage formulations of Rs 780.38 crore for the quarter as against Rs 799.82 crore for the previous corresponding quarter, it added.

Glenmark Europe's revenue for the third quarter of FY 2020-21 was at Rs 313.32 crore as against Rs 308.93 crore earlier.

API business grew by 22.09 percent to Rs 320.07 crore for the quarter ended December 2020, Glenmark said.

Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals closed at Rs 504.20 per scrip on BSE, down 0.37 per cent from its previous close.