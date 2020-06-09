Goodyear India appoints Sandeep Mahajan as Managing Director

Tire maker Goodyear appointed Sandeep Mahajan as the managing director of India operations on Tuesday. Mahajan has been appointed for a period of five years or up to the date of superannuation or retirement, the company said. Goodyear India Ltd has approved the appointment of Mahajan as an additional director with effect from June 1, 2020 till the conclusion of the company's next annual general meeting.

Mahajan has been instrumental in consolidating the company's market leadership of the farm business in the country, the tire maker said. He has over 29 years of experience with large multinational companies and has also been associated with launching new brands and categories.

Mahajan started his career with Tata Steel Ltd and has also worked with Hindustan Unilever Ltd. He has been with Goodyear for the last 8 years before which he was the General Manager at LG India. Mahajan holds a Bachelor's in Engineering (Mechanical) and a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore.

Before Mahajan, Rajeev Anand was Goodyear India's MD. Anand retired after completing nearly 40 years of service. The company's board has approved the appointment of Anand as a whole-time director to be designated as an executive chairman with effect from June 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020. Besides, Anand has also been designated as a non-executive chairman with effect from October 1, 2020 till December 31, 2020.

Rajeev Anand, Chairman of Goodyear India congratulated Sandeep Mahajan on his new role and said, "He has made a significant contribution to the company in the past eight years and I am confident that under his leadership Goodyear will further strengthen its position in the India market."

