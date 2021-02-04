HCL Technologies to hire 1,000 people for Nagpur campus

HCL Technologies on Thursday said it plans to hire 1,000 employees in the next few months for its campus at MIHAN (Multi-modal International Cargo Hub and Airport) in Nagpur.

Currently, the company has 2,000 employees working at the campus, where it plans to create a global IT development centre. This will include efforts to recruit, train and employ local talent and create sustainable ecosystems for them, HCL Technologies said in a statement.

The new hiring will include freshers as well as experienced candidates

In the last four years, the company has hired and nurtured over 15,000 candidates in centres like Madurai, Lucknow, Nagpur and Vijayawada. These candidates are now an integral part of HCL Technologies, HCL Technologies Corporate Vice President Srimathi Shivashankar said.

The company also asked candidates interested in starting their IT career with HCL Technologies to apply for its training and hiring programme.

