Infosys to hire 12,000 American in till 2022

IT major Infosys on Tuesday said that it plans to hire 12,000 American workers over the next two years, bringing its hiring commitment in the country to 25,000 over five years. In 2017, Infosys had committed to hiring 10,000 American workers over two years.

As of now, the company has created 13,000 jobs in the US and it plans to hire another 12,000 workers by 2022 across a variety of roles, the NASDAQ-listed firm said in a regulatory filing.

Infosys said it will target experienced technology professionals as well as recent graduates from major universities, liberal arts colleges, and community colleges to create the best workforce for the future. "Utilising the training and reskilling programmes it has built with partners, including the recently launched Reskill and Restartinitiative, Infosys will prepare workers for 21st-century careers," it said.

"Infosys has been intensely focussed on creating jobs in the US for the past three years, and I am proud that this new commitment to hire 12,000 American workers by 2022 expands on that previous initiative," said Salil Parekh, CEO, Infosys.

Also Read: COVID-19: Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani pitches Aadhaar model to vaccinate Indians faster

"We are excited to grow our presence in the US as the digital transformation journeys of our clients accelerate," he added.

Ravi Kumar, President, Infosys, said, "Our commitment to creating 12,000 new American jobs comes at a critical moment as the COVID-19 pandemic has created economic turmoil."

In the past three years, Infosys has launched six technology and innovation centers in the US across Indiana, North Carolina, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Texas, and Arizona. "These centers are at the forefront of building leading-edge digital capabilities and training the next generation IT talent to support American businesses in an increasingly digital future," it said.

Also Read: Infosys plans to promote junior, mid-level employees amid COVID-19 pandemic

The training and education infrastructure has allowed the company to cultivate top tech talent outside of the traditional tech hub geographies and provide American workers with new pathways to transition from conventional jobs across various industries and workstreams to digital and operations jobs of the future, it added.

Meanwhile, shares of Infosys ended trade at Rs 914.30, down 1.53 per cent, on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

By Chitranjan Kumar



