Baba Ramdev's Patanjali to open largest store at IGI Airport

Patanjali will open its fifth and largest airport retail store at Terminal 3, Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, New Delhi, on Wednseday in association with JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures. The subsidiary of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories has teamed up with Baba Ramdev's Patanjali group to set up Patanjali stores across Indian airports. Under the venture, three new stores are also planned at Kolkata, Bengaluru and Mumbai airports, the company said.

JHS group firm has already commenced operations in four stores at New Delhi, Chandigarh and Raipur airports.

"Through this partnership, we are developing an extensive network of Patanjali stores across all Indian airports. It is our effort to promote Indian Ayurveda globally by targeting Indian gateways and making brand Patanjali accessible to all commuters, national or foreign," says Nikhil Nanda, Managing Director at JHS Svendgaard Laboratories.

"With oral care products such as Dant Kanti, fortified with Ayurveda to make lives better and healthy, Patanjali has achieved unprecedented growth in the country, and beyond. We are excited to become a part of their vision and are promoting the brand Patanjali to give it a global presence," Nikhil Nanda added.

The group's parent company, JHS Svendgaard Laboratories, is a private label oral care products manufacturer and is listed on Indian equity markets since 2006.

Meanwhile, shares of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories closed Tuesday's trade at Rs 12.07 apiece, up 1.34 per cent.

By Chitranjan Kumar

