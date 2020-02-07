JSW Holdings Q3 net profit dips 4.7% to Rs 9.44 crore

JSW Holdings, the investment arm of JSW Group, posted a year-on-year decline of 4.77 per cent in net profit during the December quarter of this fiscal. The non-banking financial company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 9.44 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as opposed to Rs 9.91 crore posted in the year-ago period.

JSW Holdings' total revenue from operations slipped 4.29 per cent from Rs 11.83 crore, from Rs 12.36 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. Interest income, however, increased 10.12 per cent to Rs 10.8 crore from Rs 9.81 crore in the year-ago period.

ALSO READ:Hero MotoCorp Q3 profit rises 14% to Rs 880 crore; board announces interim dividend of Rs 65 per share

Meanwhile, total expenses rose 14.83 per cent on an annual basis to Rs 1.25 crore, as opposed to Rs 1.09 crore in the year-ago period.

On a consolidated basis, the profit for the December quarter increased 21.14 per cent to Rs 106.17 crore compared to Rs 87.64 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

ALSO READ:Eicher Motors Q3 net profit falls 6% to Rs 498.7 crore