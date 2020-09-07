Meet the new Vodafone Idea brand 'Vi': 7 things customers must know

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) on Monday launched a new brand identity amid efforts to rediscover itself in the highly competitive telecom sector of the country. The telco with about 280 million subscribers as of June, said that Vodafone and Idea brands will now be called Vi. The company will offer products and services to its customers in India under the new brand name. Vodafone India had merged with Idea in August 2018. However, the two had maintained separate brand identities till date.

Here are 7 things Vodafone Idea customers must know about Vi:

1. Vi is an abbreviation of Vodafone and Idea. The "i" is punctuated with a bold mustard dot reflecting the "throbbing and progressive pulse of India", the company said.

2. VIL has announced "Happy Surprises" a program that invites everyone to know more about Vi by spotting the new logo on the Vi app and also win prizes every day.

3. The telco has launched an application to enable mobile users to create and download their own exclusive and customized Vi Tune.

4. A mobile user can download the Vi app to use this feature or visit the Vi website. The user just needs to key in his 10 digit mobile number to get a ringtone.

5. These initiatives are open for both Vi customers as well as non Vi users.

6. The company said that it has planned a range of other exciting engagements with digital users over the next few days.

7. "With our new brand Vi, we stand committed to partner the government to accelerate India's progression towards a digital economy, enabling millions of citizens to connect to the digital revolution and build a better tomorrow," said Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group & Vodafone Idea.

