Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella bats for global regulation on data privacy

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Tuesday stated that he is hoping for the establishment of global regulation on safety and privacy of data. Describing privacy as a human right, Nadella said he believes this would make tech products and services safe for users.

Nadella participated in a virtual interaction session with Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday as part of BioAsia 2021. During the session, the Microsoft CEO stated COVID-19 outbreak has accelerated digital transformation across the world.

Replying to a question on whether security and privacy concerns can be regulated, Nadella said, "...after all we have food safety laws, we have drug safety laws, there will be similarly I think rules and regulations (on data). Hopefully there is a global norm around."

"One thing that I would hope for is that we don't fragment. We are able to whether on privacy or safety, bring together a set of global rules that will allow all of us to both comply and make sure that we know what we build is safe to use," Nadella added.

The Microsoft CEO further added that some regulations are already in place. He said that initiatives such as the General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR) are spreading across the world.

Nadella explained that companies should design products keeping in mind the privacy concerns of their users. He added that the lackadaisical attitudes of firms in this aspect should not be tolerated.

Nadella also discussed post-pandemic working conditions. He added that the situation arising out of the COVID-19 outbreak has pushed for more flexibility in relation to work sites and collaborations.

"I think collaboration, learning and well-being are fundamentally the things that are going to transform how we think about work while giving people lot more flexibility," he said.

Nadella added that the start-up industry has already showcased immense potential in bringing digital enablement to the medical sector. He added that it is not just benefiting any specific segment but every single individual in the nation.

Also read: Microsoft joins EU publishers amid Facebook's spat with Australian lawmakers