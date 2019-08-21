Business Today

NDTV promoters, former CEO booked for alleged FDI norms violation

The CBI has booked NDTV promoters Prannoy Roy and his wife Radhika Roy, and others in connection with alleged violation of foreign direct investment rules, officials said on Wednesday.

twitter-logo PTI        Last Updated: August 21, 2019  | 16:34 IST
NDTV promoters, former CEO booked for alleged FDI norms violation
It is alleged that the company floated 32 subsidiaries in several tax haven countries to bring foreign funds to India through sham transactions, they said.

The CBI has booked NDTV promoters Prannoy Roy and his wife Radhika Roy, and others in connection with alleged violation of foreign direct investment rules, officials said on Wednesday.

The agency has also booked the media outlet's former CEO Vikramaditya Chandra under charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating and corruption, they said.

It is alleged that the company floated 32 subsidiaries in several tax haven countries to bring foreign funds to India through sham transactions, they said.

NDTV shares fall 7.7% after Sebi bars promoters Prannoy, Radhika Roy from securities market

NDTV founders Prannoy Roy, Radhika Roy stooped at Mumbai airport from flying abroad

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: CBI | NDTV promoters Prannoy Roy | Radhika Roy | alleged violation of foreign direct investment rules | Wednesday | media outlet's former CEO Vikramaditya Chandra | under charges | criminal conspiracy | cheating and corruption | several tax haven countries | foreig
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close