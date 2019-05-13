Now OYO to help hotels tackle water woes by assisting them in rainwater harvesting

Hospitality firm OYO Monday launched its corporate social responsibility assistance programme 'OYO Reach' from Shimla, where majority of hotels under the company's brand have been equipped with rainwater harvesting systems.

Through its CSR assistance programme, the company is aiming to provide necessary technical and financial assistance to its partners across the nation in a wide variety of projects and activities, OYO said in a statement.

The company will also focus on skill development, economic opportunity creation and sustainable tourism, it added.

"As part of our CSR program, OYO Reach, we are happy to assist in the adoption of rainwater harvesting systems in OYOs in Shimla," OYO Hotels & Homes India & South Asia CEO Aditya Ghosh said.

Since tourism has been one of the most important contributors in boosting the state's economy, adoption of such techniques will not only help Shimla regain its stature as the most preferred hill station, but also promote sustainable tourism practices across the hotel industry, he added.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Q4 loss narrows to Rs 4,881.90 crore QoQ; ARPU up 16.86%