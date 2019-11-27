Ola to launch operations in London soon, begins hiring drivers

Cab hailing platform Ola on Tuesday announced that it would soon begin operations in London. In fact, the registration for the licensed drivers has begun, the company said.

The announcement comes a day after rival Uber lost its commercial licence in the British capital.

On Monday, local body Transport for London (TFL) revoked Uber's licence over "several breaches that placed passengers and their safety at risk".

Ola had received an operating license from Transport for London (TFL) earlier this year.

"With this, over 50,000 licensed drivers will now be assured that they can continue to provide mobility services in London" a statement said.

Drivers across the city have been asked to initiate their registration on the Ola app by logging on to the website drive.olacabs.com.

The company aims to on-board 50,000 drivers in London which is larger than Uber's present fleet size in the city.

The ride-hailing Ola first launched operations in the UK starting with Cardiff in August 2018. It now has expanded to serving users across Birmingham, Liverpool, Exeter, Reading, Bristol, Bath, Coventry, and Warmick.

"Today, we are inviting the tens of thousands of PHV drivers across London to register themselves on the Ola platform, as we prepare to launch in the city in the coming weeks. We have built a robust mobility platform for London, which is fully compliant with TfL's high standards. We have had constructive conversations with the authorities, drivers, and local communities in London over the past months, and look forward to contributing towards solving mobility issues in innovative and meaningful ways," said Ola's Head of International, Simon Smith.

Ola was founded in 2011 by Bhavish Aggarwal and Ankit Bhati. The company operates in India, UK, Australia, and New Zealand.