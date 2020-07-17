Reliance Industries to temporarily shut down crude units at Jamnagar

Reliance Industries on Friday said it will shut down crude distillation units at its refinery at Jamnagar for maintenance and inspection for up to four weeks in the 4th week of July, 2020. The Mukesh Ambani-led company owns and operates two refineries at Jamnagar in Gujarat from where fuels are exported to several countries across the world.

"This is to inform that the company is planning to shut down one of the crude distillation units at its refinery at Jamnagar for planned routine maintenance and inspection activities, for about 3 to 4 weeks starting in the 4th week of July, 2020," RIL said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

The other refinery units are expected to operate normally during this period, the company said.

Also Read: Reliance Industries' 20% stake sale to Saudi Aramco stalled over valuation

The Jamnagar manufacturing division is the world's largest refining hub with crude processing capacity of 1.24 million Barrels per Stream Day (BPSD). It houses some of the world's largest units, such as the Fluidised Catalytic Cracker (FCC), Coker, Alkylation, Paraxylene, Polypropylene, Refinery offgas (ROG) cracker and Petcoke gasification plants. It also has another refinery - the sixth largest in the world - in the Special Economic Zone at Jamnagar with a capacity for processing 580,000 BPD of crude.

Also Read: RIL puts Rs 35,000 crore from Jio stake sale, rights issue into debt funds: Report

Shares of Reliance Industries ended 3.70 per cent higher at Rs 1,911.35 apiece, against previous closing price of Rs 1843.10, on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 1,919.9 and intraday low of 1,838.2. The net turnover during the day was Rs 185.86 crore while market cap stood at Rs 12.11 lakh crore.