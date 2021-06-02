Reliance Jio's user base grows to 42.6 cr; accelerates rollout of 5G services

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio's user base has grown to 42.6 crore as of March 31, 2021, and the company is now accelerating the rollout of indigenously developed next-generation 5G technology, as per Reliance Industry's annual report for FY21.

The company said it completed fundraising of Rs 1.52 lakh crore across 13 global marquee investors, including Facebook and Google, in FY21, giving a boost to the Centre's 'Make in India' plan.

Jio led subscriber growth in the country with gross addition of 99 million, the company said. "The gross revenue of Rs 90,287 crore on a year-end subscriber base of 426 million and EBITDA margin of 44.4 per cent attest to the execution capability of the Digital Services team," it said.

The company's average revenue per user (ARPU) stood at Rs 138.2 as of March 2021. The average data consumption for FY21 stood at 13.3 GB per user, while total data consumption for the year rose to 16.7 billion GB.

Jio is also accelerating the rollout of digital platforms and indigenously developed next-generation 5G stack, making it affordable and available everywhere, the report said.

Jio and Qualcomm, along with Jio Platform Limited's wholly-owned subsidiary, Radisys Corporation, have developed an open and interoperable interface-compliant architecture-based 5G solution with a virtualised RAN (vRAN), which will accelerate the development and rollout of indigenous 5G network in India.

"The 5G RAN Platform has crossed the 1 Gbps milestone on the Jio 5G core network and 5G smartphones," the company said.

The company's revenue for FY21 stood at Rs 1,53,818 crore, up 5.6 per cent YoY, while EBITDA rose 1.5 per cent to Rs 9,842 crore. Reliance Jio's parent company Jio Platforms had posted a net profit of Rs 3,508 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, as compared to Rs 2,379 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

