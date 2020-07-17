Business Today
Shiv Nadar, will, however, continue as managing director and Chief Strategy Officer of the company

Shiv Nadar quits as HCL Tech chairman, hands over reins to daughter Roshni

HCT Technology Chairman Shiv Nadar has stepped down from the position and his daughter Roshni Nadar Malhotra will replace the industry titan. Shiv Nadar, will, however, continue as managing director and Chief Strategy Officer of the company.

"...Shiv Nadar, who expressed his desire to step down from position of Chairman. Mr Nadar would continue to be MD of Company with designation as Chief Strategy Officer," the  company said in a regulatory filing, adding that Roshni will succeed him with immediate effect.

