Tata Chairman N Chandrasekaran wants to build electronics manufacturing ecosystem in India

Tata Group is in the process of building high-end electronics manufacturing capabilities to knit together its dream of creating an engineering and manufacturing ecosystem in the country. N Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Group told BusinessToday.In that there is a huge opportunity to build the electronics ecosystem in the country.

The recently floated group company, Tata Electronics has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tamil Nadu government to set up plants for manufacturing mobile components. The company has announced an investment of Rs 4,684 crore in the new plant in Krishnagiri that will employ around 18,250 people. Taipei-based Pegatron, which is the second-largest contract manufacturer of iPhone, has also signed another MoU with the state for investing Rs 1,100 crore. According to sources, Tata Electronics will manufacture components for iPhone.

In device manufacturing, medical and diagnostics will be another focus area for the Tata Group chairman. "It's an area where there is a huge demand. We launched the company to create a diagnostics spectrum, which will also use CRISPR technology (which allows researchers to alter DNA sequences and modify gene function)," he detailed.

Tata Medical and Diagnostics (TMD), another company floated last year, will also manufacture ventilators. "We are trying to create a large-scale business and we will be building it over the next few years. This whole stack of medical equipment has a lot of demand and potential for India. We are looking at it," Chandrasekaran said.

