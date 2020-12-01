TCS deploys supply chain solution to double India's COVID-19 testing capacity

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the country's largest software exporter, on Tuesday said it has deployed a blockchain-based digital supply chain platform to boost indigenous COVID-19 diagnostic test-kit production capacity to a million test kits a day. The supply chain solution will help the government of India's newly launched project Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) to double the country's COVID-19 testing capacity, TCS said in a press release.

C-CAMP's newly launched project, funded by the Rockefeller Foundation, is called Indigenisation of Diagnostics (InDx), and aims to build a robust, scalable supply-chain ecosystem of Indian MSMEs capable of producing large quantities of reagents and other components needed for RT-qPCR-based and other diagnostic test kits for COVID-19.

"The project entails eliminating supply-chain bottlenecks, and handholding MSMEs to help them bridge capability gaps, meet necessary quality standards and expand capacities to be able to indigenously produce a million test kits a day," TCS said.

As C-CAMP's technology partner, TCS has developed the digital supply-chain platform to manage the MSME ecosystem, powered by its data marketplace solution. The solution enables organisations to embrace new ecosystem-based business models, giving them the ability to democratise data and monetise it to create value, it said.

"It facilitates standardised, controlled data exchanges across ecosystem participants with the necessary security and privacy protection, using blockchain at the back-end to ensure the immutability of audit logs," TCS said.

TCS further stated that this capability has been harnessed in the InDx project to build a supply-chain platform that aggregates test kit supply data of Tier 2 and 3 manufacturers of kits, enzymes, primers and antibodies, and provides ready visibility to Tier 1 suppliers as well as to C-CAMP on supplier-specific quality levels, capacities and inventories across the ecosystem. This would enable C-CAMP to respond to the demand for those test kits from the government as testing programs are ramped up across the country.

"As a purpose-driven organisation, we are delighted to partner with C-CAMP in this bold new initiative to scale up India's testing capacity, and make COVID-19 testing accessible to every Indian who needs it," said Dinanath Kholkar, Global Head-Analytics and Insights, TCS.

By Chitranjan Kumar