Toshiba donates Rs 1.95 crore to support India's fight against coronavirus

With corporates stepping up to help fight the spread of coronavirus, Japanese conglomerate Toshiba has donated Rs 1.95 crore towards the cause. The contributions include voluntary salary contribution by Toshiba employees as well as contribution from Toshiba Group companies namely Toshiba India Pvt. Ltd. (TIPL), Toshiba JSW Power Systems Pvt. Ltd. (TJPS), Toshiba Transmission & Distribution India Pvt. Ltd. (TTDI), Toshiba Software India Pvt. Ltd. (TSIP), Toshiba Water Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (TWS) and Toshiba Johnson Elevators (India) Pvt. Ltd. (TJEI) in India.

Toshiba group in India is contributing to disaster relief funds of state governments to support the fight against the pandemic as well as other CSR activities approved by Government of India, to help Indian society at large during this time of unprecedented crisis.

Tomohiko Okada, Managing Director, Toshiba India Pvt. Ltd., said, "Toshiba Group is responding to the global coronavirus pandemic with measures that prioritise the safety of our employees and their families, and of our customers and business partners. We continue to monitor the situation in India and to follow Indian Government guidance and instructions, while doing all we can to ensure business continuity. Pursuant to our basic commitment "Committed to People. Committed to the Future", Toshiba group companies in India have donated approximately Rs 1.95 crore during the current crisis, towards the fight against the pandemic as well as other CSR activities approved by Government of India".

The total amount of Rs 1.95 crore will be spread across various funds and causes including Akshay Patra Foundation for the mid-day meal, Indian Institute of Management - Bangalore (IIMB), Prime Minister National Relief Fund, Chief Minister's Fund of the states of Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Orissa. Toshiba entered India about 60 years ago and since then has identified India as a hub for its manufacturing operations and export base with an aim to 'Make-in-India' and 'Export-from-India'.

