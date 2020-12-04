UBS sells 20 lakh IndusInd Bank shares worth Rs 184 crore

Ubs Principal Capital Asia Ltd on Friday sold more than 20 lakh shares of IndusInd Bank Ltd worth Rs 184 crore via open market transaction.

As per the data available on BSE Block deal, Ubs Principal Capital Asia offloaded 20,70,000 shares of the bank at an average price of Rs 891.4 apiece, valuing the transaction at Rs 184.51 crore.

The shares of IndusInd Bank were purchased by BofA Securities Europe SA at the same price, the data showed.

According to the shareholding data of IndusInd Bank for September quarter 2020, Ubs Principal Capital Asia held 3.22 per cent stake in the bank as a public shareholder.

Earlier in November, Ubs Principal Capital Asia and Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte. - Odi had divested IndusInd Bank shares worth nearly Rs 148 crore and Rs 221 crore, respectively. The shares were bought by BofA Securities Europe SA.

IndusInd Bank shares on Friday settled 1.96 per cent higher at Rs 913.60 on BSE.

