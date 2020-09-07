Dyson launches Corrale cord-free hair straightener in India

UK-based Dyson is expanding its hair grooming category with the launch of Corrale hair straightener. Claiming to be the only hair straightener with flexing plate technology and less reliant on heat, this cord-free straightener is priced at Rs 36,900.

The Dyson Corrale straightener features micro-hinged plate technology, which flex to shape and gather hair, applying even heat and tension to all hair strands in every pass. This keeps hair perfectly aligned, reducing the reliance on heat. Suitable for all hair types, it also features Dyson's intelligent heat control for precise temperatures.

The plates have been crafted using complex manganese copper alloy, with an amalgamation of six metals to provide optimum flexibility, strength, and thermal conduction.

Each plate is precision machined to 65 microns - the width of a human hair - and tourmaline edged to produce ionising properties that help reduce static.

The hair straightener comes with three heat settings - 165 degrees celsius (330 degrees fahrenheit), 185 degrees celsius (365 degrees fahrenheit) and 210 degrees celsius (410 degrees fahrenheit), allowing the user to adjust the heat suiting their hair type.

According to Dyson's hair scientists, although temperature settings are present across the majority of conventional straighteners, the real-time temperature being delivered from the plates can fluctuate significantly as the elements within the straightener respond to the power source.

The intelligent heat control technology on this machine users a platinum sensor. The temperature is measured 100 times a second. This technology communicates with a microprocessor, which in turn controls the heating system delivering precise, accurate heat.

For cord-free operation, it houses a 4-cell lithium-ion battery, which can fully charge in 70 minutes to provide 30 minutes of usage. Dyson says the feature makes it easier for users to achieve desired hairstyles anywhere, at any time. The straightener is accompanied by an ergonomic charging dock with magnetic 360-degree charging cable.

"Since we first started developing the Dyson SupersonicTM hairdryer, we have continued to explore the science of style, seeking to understand what makes hair smooth, shiny and glossy, and what makes it dull, damaged and lifeless. We have been worried about the style results and heat damage from flat plate straighteners. Flat hair irons apply tension and heat only on the thickest part of the hair tress, the strands at the edges are not clamped, leaving them slack, unheated and leaving flyaways. It requires multiple passes on the same section of hair tress to give an even look, by which time excess heat may have caused reduced strength and less gloss," says, James Dyson, Founder and Chief Engineer.

According to the company, the hair straightener was in development for seven years, involving 25 million pounds investment in research and development.

Dyson has made investments of 100 million pounds in hair laboratories globally, employing hundreds of hair scientists, engineers and professionals. Over 600 hours of user trials on over 800 participants were conducted across five countries.

Corrale hair straightener will be available on Dyson India (with 30-day return), Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Sephora and Nykaa, select Croma stores, and at select salon partners.