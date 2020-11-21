Unilever claims its mouthwash will kill 99.9% coronavirus in 30 seconds

Unilever on Saturday claimed that its mouthwash could destroy 99.9 per cent coronavirus present in saliva. The company said a CPC technology (cetylpyridinium chloride) present in its mouthwash was able to kill COVID-19 virus after rinsing mouth for 30 seconds.

The FMCG major said, "Preliminary lab test results show that mouthwash formulation containing CPC Technology reduces 99.9 per cent of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, after 30 seconds of rinsing".

The company added that it will also bring its mouthwash formulation to India in December. Unilever's Indian arm, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) will launch the new technology in Pepsodent Germicheck Mouth Rinse Liquid next month.

Unilever Oral Care Research and Development Head Glyn Roberts said, "While we are clear that this is not a cure or proven way to prevent the transmission of coronavirus, our results are promising."

Unilever informed that the test for its mouthwash containing CPC technology was conducted by an independent and internationally accredited testing facility, Microbac Laboratories.

Recently, a team of scientists at Cardiff University in the UK also made a similar claim that mouthwash could help destroy coronavirus within 30 seconds of being exposed to it in a lab.

The university report said that mouthwash that contains at least 0.07 per cent of cetypyridinium chloride (CPC) showed "promising signs" of being able to kill SARS-CoV-2 when exposed in a lab.

CPC is a widely used cosmetic ingredient, also used by the dental industry, and is known for its antibacterial and anti-virus benefits.

However, Dr. Faheem Younus, Head of Infectious disease at Maryland University, dismissed the scientists' claim, by calling it 'junk science'.

