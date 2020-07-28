YES Bank Q1 profit plunges 60% to Rs 45 crore; asset quality declines

Cash-strapped YES Bank on Tuesday reported 60 per cent year-on-year decline in standalone net profit at Rs 45.44 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020. The private sector lender had posted net profit of Rs 113.76 crore in the same quarter last year, YES Bank said in a regulatory filing.

On asset quality front, YES Bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) ratio, as a percentage of gross advances, rose sharply to 17.3 per cent against 5.01 per cent in Q1 FY20. Net NPA ratio also increased to 4.96 per cent as compared to 2.9 per cent in the year-ago period.

In absolute terms, the bank's Gross NPA stood at Rs 32,702.70 crore and Net NPA stood at Rs 8,157.50 crore as on June 30, 2020.

The bank recently raised Rs 15,000 crore through an FPO.

Ahead of Q1 results, YES Bank shares ended day's trade at Rs 11.90, down 3.25 per cent, against previous closing price of Rs 12.30 on the Bombay stock Exchange.

