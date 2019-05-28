Zydus Wellness posts Q4 net profit at Rs 62.31 crore

Zydus Wellness on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 62.31 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

The Zydus Group firm had posted a net profit of Rs 36.25 crore for the corresponding period of the previous financial year, Zydus Wellness said in a filing to the BSE.

Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 416.15 crore for the quarter. It was Rs 131.67 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated financial statements for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019, include the operations of Heinz India Private Limited (HIPL) from January 30, 2019, with provisional purchase price allocation (PPA) figures. Hence, the figures of quarter and year ended March 31, 2019, are not comparable with those of previous periods, Zydus Wellness said.

For the entire 2018-19, the company's net profit was Rs 169.14 crore. It was Rs 133.91 crore for the previous financial year.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 842.82 crore for the previous financial year. It was Rs 521.14 crore for 2017-18.

In a separate filing, the company said its board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of Rs 10 each.

Shares of Zydus Wellness ended at Rs 1,337 per scrip on the BSE, up 2.53 per cent from its previous close.