Flipkart's Women's Day sale 2019: Discounts available on Poco F1, Honor 9 Lite and more

On the occasion of International Women's Day, FlipKart is offering several deals on smartphones and other electronic goods. The sale started on March 7 and will end today. Besides smartphones, the offers and discounts are also available on categories like fashion, home appliances, gadgets and more. There is an option of no cost EMI on credit cards and Bajaj Finserv during the Flipkart's Women's Day sale. Smartphone buyers will also get complete mobile protection, and buyback guarantee programmes will also be available for consumers during the Women's Day sale.

Flipkart has put up several smartphones for sale on the occasion of International Women's Day, ranging from Xiaomi's Poco F1 to Samsung's Galaxy S8. Let's take a look at the top deals and offers available on smartphones for Flipkart Women's Day sale.

Xiaomi Poco F1: Poco F1 is available at a starting price of Rs 17,999 with exchange offer up to Rs 3,000. Poco F1 starts at Rs 19,999 and comes in four storage variants. The Xiaomi's most popular mid-range smartphone is the cheapest phone available with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC.

Honor: Mid-range smartphone maker, Honor is offering Honor 9N, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 7A, with discounts of up to Rs 6,000.

Asus Zenfone: Asus' Zenfone Max Pro M2 and Zenfone Max M2 available at Rs 9,999 and Rs 8,499 respectively.

Samsung Galaxy S8: At Rs 30,990, Samsung Galaxy S8 would be the best buy. The smartphone has a 5.8-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED (2960 x 1440 pixels) Infinity display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC and a 12-megapixel Dual Pixel rear camera.

Realme 2 Pro: Realme 2 Pro can be bought for the starting price of Rs 12,990 during the Women's Day sale on Flipkart. The smartphone offers up to 8GB of RAM and comes with a 6.3-inch 19.5:9 FullView (1080 x 2340 pixels) display, Octa-Core Snapdragon 660, dual cameras etc.

Vivo V9 Pro: Vivo V9 Pro will be available for Rs 13,990 during the sale at a discounted price of Rs 2,000 from the launch price of Rs 15,990. The smartphone flaunts a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with a notch at the top. Under the hood it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM, and 64GB internal storage.

