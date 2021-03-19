Delhi Customs seizes 21 lakh peacock tail feathers being smuggled to China

The Delhi Customs department on Thursday, March 19, confiscated 21 lakh pieces of peacock tail feathers, weighing over 2,500 kilograms, allegedly being smuggled to China.

The feathers were seized at the Inland Container Depot, Tughlakabad, in the national capital. Collectively weighing 2,565 kg, the shipment was misdeclared as PVC pipes. The goods are proscribed for export u/s 113(d) of Customs Act, 1962 read with Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

"The officials intercepted a container and seized 21 lakh pieces of peacock tail feathers. They were being exported to China. The consignment was declared to have been carrying the PVC pipes," an official told PTI.

Peacock tail feathers being smuggled out are suspected to be meant for medicinal purposes, he said.

The value of the seized peacock tail feathers is estimated to be about Rs 5.25 crore, he said.

The consignment was booked by a Delhi-based firm, the official said, adding that a further probe was on to nab the accused.