74th Independence Day Highlights: PM Modi warns China, says gave a befitting reply in Ladakh

9.02 am: BSF, Pakistan soldiers don't exchange sweets at Attari-Wagah border

There was no exchange of sweets and greetings between India's Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers personnel at Attari-Wagah Border in Punjab on Saturday.

8.58 am: We must go forward united, COVID-19 is a big challenge but it cannot derail us: PM Modi

8.54 am: Independence Day 2020: PM Modi on Ram Mandir

Recently we laid foundation stone to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. I laud the patience and resolve Indians showed. I congratulate all for maintaining peace and brotherhood, says PM Modi

8.49 am: PM Modi 74th Independence Day live speech

Border, coastal areas to get additional trained manpower. 1 lakh NCC cadets to be prepared in border areas, announces PM Modi.

8.45 am: PM Modi on India-China border row

The world has seen what India is capable of in Ladakh. 184 nations have backed India at UNSC.

8.41 am: We have faced challenges at our borders, says PM Modi

Talking about the border security, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India's armed forces have foiled every attempt that dared India.

8.37 am: PM Modi on new Education Policy

"Education has a key role in the making of Aatmanirbhar, modern, new and prosperous India. We have brought the new education policy after three decades that has been welcomed throughout the country, which instils new confidence: PM Modi during his Independence Day speech.

8.33 am: PM Modi talks about COVID-19 vaccine

Indian researchers are working on 3 corona vaccines. We will ensure vaccine reaches every Indian: PM Modi.

8.28 am: Modi launches National Digital Health Mission

National digital health mission across all hospitals from today; to revolutionise India's health sector, says PM Modi. He adds that every Indian will have a health ID.

8.25 am: Over 6 lakh villages are going to have optical fibre to boost internet connectivity, says PM Modi

8.22 am: People are now embracing digitisation because of COVID-19 pandemic, our villages play a crucial role in digitisation: PM Modi

8.17 am: PM Modi Independence Day speech

Vocal for local, re-skill and up-skill campaign will boost India's self-reliant economy and will uplift those below the poverty line, says PM Modi.

8.14 am: We must provide more opporunities to the middle class, says PM Modi

8.09 am: Our Jal Jeevan Mission completes a year today. Every day in over 1 lakh households we deliver water, says PM Modi

8.05 am: Our projects have helped the poor in these trying times: PM Modi

8.03 am: PM Modi focuses on economy in his 74th Independence Day speech

Our development must be integrated. Our goal is multi-modal connectivity, says PM Modi.

7.58 am: We must be vocal for local, says PM Modi

We made PPE kits locally when the world couldnt help us, said PM Modi in his speech at the 74th Independence Day.

7.55 am: There are many challenges to becoming self-reliant, our youth helped find solutions to corona crisis: PM Modi

7.51 am: PM Modi pitches for Atma Nirbhar Bharat

A self reliant India has now become the mantra for 130 crore Indians, says PM Modi.

7.48 am: PM Modi speech live

Is is essential for us to be self-reliant. I am confident we will all be self-reliant very soon, says PM Modi.

7.45 am: Self-reliance is now the mantra of every Indian: PM Modi

7.42 am: India's unity was lesson to the world in the times of COVID-19, says PM Modi

7.38 am: PM Modi addresses countrymen

We will war against coronavirus, next year will will enter 75th year of Independence: PM Mosi

7.36 am: PM Modi begins Independence Day speech

Many people are facing difficulties due to COVID-19, says PM Modi.

7.30 am: Independence Day 2020

PM Modi unfurls national flag at Red Fort.

7.25 am: An Indpendence Day full of masks

Officials, diplomats and politicians seen wearing masks, seated at a distance from each other.

7.19 am: PM Modi's cavalcade arrives at Red Fort

PM Modi has reached the Red Fort where he will where he will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Secretary Dr. Ajay Kumar. The prime minister will proceed from there to inspect the Guard of Honour which is presented by the three armed forces and Delhi Police.

7.05 am: PM Modi at Rajghat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. He will proceed to Red Fort after this.

6.59 am: Tight security arrangements at Red Fort

Around 40,000 security personnel are being deployed at Ref Fort where multi-layered security arrangements have been made. A security ring comprising SWAT commandos, NSG snipers, and kite catchers, is being placed around the Red Fort from where PM Modi will address the nation. Around 300 cameras have been installed with the footage being monitored round the clock.

6.53 am: Independence Day 2020: Who all will attend?

Around 4,000 people comprising officials, media personnel, and diplomats have been invited for the Independence Day ceremony at Delhi's Red Fort. The government has made proper arrangements keeping in mind the COVID-19 protocols, the Defence Ministry said on Friday. Besides the Defence Minister and Defence Secretary, others who will also be in attendance are Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, and Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat.

6.45 am: Defence Ministry's special arrangements on 74th Independence Day- Masks, sanitisers, special walkways

The Defence Ministry has made special arrangements to ensure a smooth ceremony at Red Fort while taking into account the necessary safeguards related to the coronavirus scenario. Hand-sanitisers are being made available at pre-defined locations. Display boards are being positioned discreetly to attract the attention of invitees, seating paddocks and walkways are laid with wooden flooring and carpeting.The ministry has put up additional door frame metal detectors, with sufficiently spaced markings to avoid lineups. This is to ensure smooth passage for all the invitees. Majority of parking areas have been brick-lined and paved to ensure seamless entry and exit of vehicles.

6.35 am: 74th Independence Day live: PM Modi's schedule

7.05 am: PM Modi scheduled to visit Rajghat to pay tribute to father of the nation- Mahatma Gandhi.

7.18-7.20 am: PM Modi's cavalcade will reach Red Fort's Lahore Gate where he will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Secretary Dr. Ajay Kumar. The prime minister will proceed from there to inspect the Guard of Honour which is presented by the three armed forces and Delhi Police.

7.28 am: PM Modi will unfurl the national flag with the Army Grenadiers Regimental Centre Military Band playing the national anthem and elite 2233 Battery (Ceremonial) will give a 21 Gun Salute to him.

7.30 am: PM Modi will address the nation after unfurling the national flag.

6.25 am: Independence day: PM Modi to address nation- Time

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at Red Fort at 7.18 am and will address the nation at 7:30 am after unfurling the national flag.

6.15 am: PM Modi speech to be 7th successive one

Today's will be PM Modi's seventh consecutive Independence Day speech from the ramparts of iconic Red Fort. He is expected to focus on his government's efforts to deal with coronavirus pandemic.