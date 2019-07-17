7th Pay Commission: Check latest salary details of KVS' Principal, PGT, TGT, librarian, primary teacher

7th Pay Commission: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) recently declared the teacher recruitment exam result for more than 7000 vacancies. The KVS 2019 exam was held for the recruitment of PGT (Post Graduate Teachers), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Librarian and Primary Teachers (PRT) teachers last year in December. KVS released the list of selected candidates on kvsangathan.nic.in on July 8.

The recruitment process was started in August last year and the interviews were concluded in February this year.

KVS is an autonomous body under Ministry of Human Resource and Development. All the candidates who have been selected in KVS 2019 examination will be paid salary as per the recommendations under 7th Pay Commission.

Check here the salary details of Principal, Vice Principal, PGT, TGT, PRT and Librarian as per 7th Pay Commission rules:

Principal

Scale of pay: Rs 78,800- Rs 2,09,200

Pay level- 12

DA: 7 per cent

HRA: 24 per cent

Vice-Principal

Scale of pay: Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500

Pay level: 10

DA:7 per cent

HRA: 24 per cent

Scale of pay: Rs 47,600 to Rs 1,51,100

Pay level: 8

DA: 7 per cent

HRA:24 per cent

Scale of pay: Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400

Pay level: 7

DA: 7 per cent

HRA:24 per cent

Scale of pay: Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400

Pay level: 6

DA: 7 per cent

HRA:24 per cent

Scale of pay: Rs 44,900 - Rs 1,42,400

Pay level: 7

DA: 7 per cent

HRA:24 per cent

KVS recently announced that a new Kendriya Vidyalaya will be opened in Odisha for Class 1 to 5 during the academic year 2019-2020. The admission is to be completed by July 31, 2019.

Also read: 7th Pay Commission: Centre proposes big saving opportunities for government employees

Also read: 7th Pay Commission: Up to 5% increase in DA expected for central govt employees; here's why