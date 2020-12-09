7th Pay Commission: Dearness allowance hiked for Delhi govt employees; check out details

Good news for Delhi government employees amid the COVID-19 pandemic! The Arvind Kejriwal-led government has decided to increase the monthly Dearness Allowance (DA) of its employees. This includes skilled, semi-skilled, unskilled and other categories of workers according to the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.

According to the new directions, the salaries have been updated as - Rs 15,592 (Rs 596 per day) for unskilled workers, Rs 17,069 (Rs 657 per day) for semi-skilled workers and Rs 18,797 (Rs 723 per day) for skilled workers.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has said that the Delhi government will ensure the employees receive timely wages during the coronavirus crisis. The Delhi Deputy CM is also in charge of the labour department.

A Delhi government notification said that the revised minimum wages, including the DA, will be applicable to skilled, semi-skilled, unskilled workers in all scheduled employments. This will come into effect from October 1, 2020.

Generally, DA amount is revised twice every year but this year because of COVID-19 pandemic it could be revised in April this year. However, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia states that the current revision of DA takes into account the price hike of that period.

The DA for regular government employees was withheld from January 2020 to June 2020 due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as per the directions of the Finance Ministry, according to the Delhi government statement. Sisodia stated that the DA for workers at the bottom of the hierarchy cannot be frozen as they are only provided minimum wages.

Also read: 7th Pay Commission: Diwali bonanza for govt workers as Tamil Nadu announces bonus for 2.1 lakh employees