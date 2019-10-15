After CBI, now ED to arrest P Chidambaram in INX Media case

A special court in Delhi has agreed to Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s request and allowed the arrest of P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case.

Chidambaram is already in Tihar jail till October 17 in the INX Media case filed by the CBI. On October 3, the special court had extended his judicial custody till October 17.

Seeking the former Union Minister's arrest, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Enforcement Directorate, told special CBI judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar that there is a finding by the Supreme Court that custodial interrogation of Chidambaram is necessary. ED had moved two applications yesterday, to formally arrest P Chidambaram and to seek his custody.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appearing for P. Chidambaram opposed the custody sought by the probe agency saying that the CBI had already arrested Chidambaram in the same case.

Sibal argued: "CBI has already sought his custody for investigating payment and companies abroad, which the ED wants to probe now." To this, Solicitor General stated the ongoing investigation was an independent and separate offence.

P Chidambaram was first taken into custody on August 21 and has been in Tihar jail since September 5 in the INX Media case, after the CBI finished questioning him.

