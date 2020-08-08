Business Today
Air India Express crash: Deceased passenger tests COVID-19 positive

Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel told the media that samples of the passenger, Sudheer Varyath (45), were sent for testing and it has returned positive for the disease.

twitter-logoPTI | August 8, 2020 | Updated 13:38 IST
One of the 18 passengers, who died when an Air India Express flightfrom Dubai crashed landed at the airport here, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Health Minister K K Shailaja has asked all the people who were engaged in the rescue operations should report to the health authorities and go on self quarantine as a precautionary measure and get themselves tested.

The flight with 190 passengers and crew on board had overshot the runway here while landingon Friday night and fell into a valley about 35 feet below and broke into two portions.

The condition of 16 passengers, admitted to various hospitals, is serious, Malappuram Collector K Gopalakrishnan said.

