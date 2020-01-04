Business Today
Loading...

Anti-CAA protests: Notices sent to 46 people for damaging property in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Anti-CAA protests: They have been told that the authorities found their involvement in alleged vandalism during the protests against the CAA on December 20 in the district

twitter-logo PTI   New Delhi     Last Updated: January 4, 2020  | 11:47 IST
Anti-CAA protests: Notices sent to 46 people for damaging property in UP's Muzaffarnagar
Anti-CAA stir: 4 madrasa students were arrested after violence during the protests

The district adminstration has sent notices to 46 people for their alleged involvement in damaging public property during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in Muzaffarnagar.

The notices to 46 people have been sent by a panel set up under additional district magistrate Amit Kumar by the authorities.

They have been told that the authorities found their involvement in alleged vandalism during the protests against the CAA on December 20 in the district, Kumar said.

The accused have been asked to send their replies by January 9, he said.

Meanwhile, four madrasa students, arrested after violence during anti-CAA protests, were released on the orders of a court as police gave them clean chit in its report filed before the chief judicial magistrate here on Friday.

Also read: Anti-CAA protests: PM Modi accuses Congress of being mum on Pakistan's atrocities against minorities

Also read: Anti- CAA protests: UP court grants bail to activist couple, 56 others

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: anti-CAA protests | anti-CAA protests in UP | Muzaffarnagar
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close